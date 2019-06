Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Alivia Shew, 3, of Pennsylvania, gets to meet Santa in the New Weave Building at Savage Mill. Historic Savage Mill hosted its annual Bollman Truss Bridge lighting ceremony, Saturday, December 3, 2016. It featured over 15,000 LED lights with giant lit up bow, a visit from Santa in the New Weave Building and Baldwin Common for the tree lighting next to Carroll Baldwin Hall.