Jen Rynda / BSMG

Herby and Maddie Benavent pose for a photo with their pets, corgi Morty, bottom, and green-cheeked conure Sammie, on top of Herby's shoulder, on their boat, Wisdom, while it is anchored in Harness Creek at Quiet Waters Park as they prepare for their sailing trip in Annapolis on Friday, July 28, 2017.