Prom Dress Drive [Pictures]

Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana
Krystal Hastings, left, a fourth-year student at Howard Community College, and Brittany Budden, Director of Service Learning at the college, pose for a portrait with dresses collected during the school's second annual prom dress drive. Local high school students who wouldn't be able to afford a prom dress are invited to pick out a prom dress for free during the event next month at HCC.
Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana
Howard Community College is organizing its second annual prom dress drive. Local high school students who wouldn't be able to afford a prom dress are invited to pick out a prom dress for free during an event next month at HCC.
