Oakland Mills Defender Jesus Arroyo (Right) nails a header past Marriotts Ridge Midfielder Amir Najib during a regular season high school soccer match between Oakland Mills and Marriotts Ridge at Oakland Mills High School in Columbia.

Glenwood Middle School Teacher George Lovera wears a cow-costume after loosing a bet with 8th-grader Austin Wieder about raising over 300 dollars for his charitable cause, Heifer International.

Here are some of our best images from 2013, seen in the Howard County Times, Columbia Flier and online.

Staff and freelancer photographers of the Baltimore Sun Media Group