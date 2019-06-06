League of Gentlemen, Patuxent Valley Middle School
At the League of Gentlemen All-Star game May 19 at Patuxent Valley Middle School, players earned their way onto the court by successfully adhering to standards established by the league, a mentoring initiative begun two years ago to give male students help academically, emotionally, socially and physically.
Nicole Munchel/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
