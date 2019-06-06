Paws4Comfort evaluation [Pictures]

Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana
Daphne the poodle sits attentively while Ingrid Gleysteen, left, interviews Daphne's owner, Katy Haney, right, of Cooksville, during an evaluation for the Howard County Paws4Comfort program. Volunteers and their pets make regular visits to older adults in nursing facilities and assisted living residences, adult day care facilities and senior centers. Gleysteen, the Paws4Comfort coordinator, held an evaluation night for new applicants on April 3 at the Bain Center in Columbia.
Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana
Ingrid Gleysteen, coordinator of the Paws4Comfort program through the Howard County Office on Aging, prods Daphne the poodle to see if she has any negative reactions to being touched. Daphne's owner, Katy Haney of Cooksville, brought Daphne to the Bain Center in Columbia for evaluation for the program. Volunteers and their pets make regular visits to older adults in nursing facilities and assisted living residences, adult day care facilities and senior centers.
The Howard County Paws4Comfort program hosted an evaluation night for prospective volunteers and their dogs. Volunteers and their pets make regular visits to older adults in nursing facilities and assisted living residences, adult day care facilities and senior centers.
Staff photos by Sarah Pastrana