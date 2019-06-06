Paws4Comfort evaluation [Pictures]

Staff photo by Sarah Pastrana

Ingrid Gleysteen, coordinator of the Paws4Comfort program through the Howard County Office on Aging, prods Daphne the poodle to see if she has any negative reactions to being touched. Daphne's owner, Katy Haney of Cooksville, brought Daphne to the Bain Center in Columbia for evaluation for the program. Volunteers and their pets make regular visits to older adults in nursing facilities and assisted living residences, adult day care facilities and senior centers.