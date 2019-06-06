Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Howard County Columbia

Paws4Comfort evaluation [Pictures]

The Howard County Paws4Comfort program hosted an evaluation night for prospective volunteers and their dogs. Volunteers and their pets make regular visits to older adults in nursing facilities and assisted living residences, adult day care facilities and senior centers. Read about Paws4Comfort here.
Staff photos by Sarah Pastrana
