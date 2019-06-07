Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
Rev. Dr. Barbara J. Sands, Administer for the Office of Human Rights of Howard County, right, stands with Aishwariya Srivastava, 17, a senior at River Hill High School, the first place winner of the 2017-2018 Dr. Matin Luther King, Jr. high school student essay contest. The Howard County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission held its annual MLK Day celebration at Reservoir High School, Sunday, January 14, 2018.
Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
(L-R) Nelda Sims, principal at Reservoir High School, Frank Eastham, Jr., Chief School Management and Instructional Leadership Officer for Howard County School System, and Rev. Dr. Barbara J. Sands, Administer for the Office of Human Rights of Howard County. The Howard County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission held its annual MLK Day celebration at Reservoir High School, Sunday, January 14, 2018.
Howard County government's MLK Jr. Holiday Commission and various community groups held the annual celebration to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Sunday evening, January 14, 2018 at Reservoir High School.