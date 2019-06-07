Merriweather Post Pavilion Transfer Ceremony

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Daphne Kennedy, left, 5, and her mother Lena Kennedy watch as her father Ian Kennedy's, Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission Executive Director, beard is cut off after the Howard Hughes Corporation transfers ownership of Merriweather Post Pavilion to Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD on Wednesday, November 30, 2016.