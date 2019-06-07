Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Atholton's brass instructor Sam Baranowski helps a few band members warm up before Saturday's Music in Motion marching band competition at Reservoir High School. Reservoir High School hosts Music in Motion, the only Howard County marching band competition, featuring performances by 20 bands from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. Proceeds go to the RHS Music Department.
Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Marriotts Ridge's marching band perfroms in Saturday's Music in motion competition held at Reservoir High School. Reservoir High School hosts Music in Motion, the only Howard County marching band competition, featuring performances by 20 bands from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
Reservoir High School hosted Music in Motion, the only Howard County marching band competition, featuring performances by 20 bands from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. Proceeds go to the RHS Music Department.