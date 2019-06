Garfield Jacobs, III, 4, of Randalstown, is dressed as a boxer watching the magic show from upstairs at the mall.

Connor McGrady, 3, of Columbia, is dressed as a pirate at the mall during the Halloween fun.

For more than 20 years, the Columbia mall has offered parents an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating in the form of a daytime event on the Saturday before Halloween.

Photos by Nate Pesce