Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Laura Smit, center, with Harjeet Singh Jandu, right, and many others, stand together with banners for the Columbia villages before parading out to the opening ceremony. The ceremony to mark the beginning of the 6-month long celebration for Columbia’s 50th Anniversary took place outside of the Columbia Mall, Sunday, March 19, 2017. The entertainment continued throughout the mall with music, dance performances, face painting, balloon twisters, magicians, and various entertainers and demonstrations.