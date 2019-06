Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Sailor Mohler, of Towson, as Elvis in white, and Steve Benden, of Bel Air, as Elvis in blue, greet guests as they enter the Retro Evening in the Stacks. The annual Evening in the Stacks, a Howard County fundraising gala, featuring a Retro theme for this year was held at the East Columbia Branch Library, Saturday, February 24, 2018.