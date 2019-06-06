Leadership Howard County nurturing emerging leaders for 30 years
Thirty years after its founding, Leadership Howard County has sustained the Howard County Chamber of Commerce’s original vision by putting more than 1,150 “students” through their paces in Leadership Premier, the nonprofit organization's original 10-month course, and two other programs have been added.
Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad