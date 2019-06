Lena Galperina, center, dances with another member of the Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble.

Members of the Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble perform dances from Central and Eastern Europe during the festival.

Art, food, dance and song could be found at The Orthodox Church of St. Matthew' Multi-Cultural Festival in the Kings Contrivance Village Center in Columbia on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.

Photos By Nate Pesce