Cub Scouts from Pack 702 get ready before the River Hill 4th of July parade begins.

American Heritage Girls Troop MD0413 from Clarksville throw candy to spectators along the parade route.

The River Hill parade celebrates its 15th anniversary Friday, July 4, featuring the Lawn Chair Marching Dads and other groups. The parade starts at Pointers Run Elementary and continues onto Great Star Drive where it wraps up.

Photos by Nate Pesce