Barbara Kelley of Reservoir celebrates after winning a point during a regional playoff volleyball game in Columbia on Monday, Nov. 3, 2014.

Camille Johnson, left, and Faith Leslie of Wilde Lake celebrate after defeating Reservoir.

After an 11-day hiatus, Wilde Lake scores an impressive 3-1 victory over visiting Reservoir in the 3A East Section II semifinals on Monday night at Wilde Lake High School.

Matt Hazlett, for the Baltimore Sun Media Group