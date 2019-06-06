Steve Lombardozzi Jr. before he was a National [Pictures]
Atholton grad Steve Lombardozzi Jr. recently had a homecoming of sorts when he played a two-game set at Oriole Park as a member of the visiting Washington Nationals. In three big league seasons, Lombardozzi Jr. has batted .260 with 53 runs, 30 extra base hits, 38 RBIs and five stolen bases. But before he was a National, Lombardozzi was a two-sport standout at Atholton High School in Columbia. Click through for a look back at Lombardozzi's journey to the big leagues.
Compiled by Andrew Conrad
