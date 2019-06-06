Steve Lombardozzi Jr. before he was a National [Pictures]

Atholton senior guard Steve Lombardozzi and Julianne Conroy of Columbia had nothing but smiles on their faces after Atholton defeated River Hill 70-62 in the Howard County Boys Basketball Championship at Atholton in February of 2007. Lombardozzi had 13 points and three assists in the win and was named first team all-county.

Atholton's Steve Lombardozzi slides into home during the first inning of a 10-6 regional championship win over Howard in May of 2006. Lombardozzi (.500 AVG, 21 R, 23 RBI) was named Howard County Player of the Year that season as a junior, and said at the time "I really enjoyed looking around at all the guys faces after that win."

Atholton grad Steve Lombardozzi Jr. recently had a homecoming of sorts when he played a two-game set at Oriole Park as a member of the visiting Washington Nationals. In three big league seasons, Lombardozzi Jr. has batted .260 with 53 runs, 30 extra base hits, 38 RBIs and five stolen bases. But before he was a National, Lombardozzi was a two-sport standout at Atholton High School in Columbia. Click through for a look back at Lombardozzi's journey to the big leagues.

Compiled by Andrew Conrad