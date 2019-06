File photo by Andrew Conrad

Senior led Oakland Mills to an era of success, including the best season in school history in 2013. Finished the year 6-2 with two saves in 54 innings pitched. Allowed only eight earned runs all season for a miniscule 1.03 ERA, striking out 71 batters while allowing only 11 walks. Also led Oakland Mills at the plate, batting .433 (29 hits) with 11 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Drew 17 walks for a .548 on-base percentage and a team-best 1.369 OPS. Scored 25 runs, stole 14 bases and struck out only twice all season.