Pam Guzzone, second from left, smiles while her husband, Guy Guzzone, mentions her in his speech.

Guzzone smiles at Howard County Executive Ken Ulman while Ulman speaks at Guzzone's party to announce his 2014 campaign plans.

Del. Guy Guzzone, a Columbia Democrat, announced that he will run for Sen. Jim Robey's open Senate seat in 2014 at Ridgely's Run Community Center in Jessup on Thursday, June 13.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda