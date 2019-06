Many different pieces of Ghanaian art work were displayed around the room at the Slayton House during Ghana Fest on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Audience members watch the performances during Ghana Fest at the Slayton House on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The Columbia Association held Ghana Fest on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Slayton House, celebrating Columbia's new African sister city relationship with the plannned city of Tema in Ghana. The festival included a program of Ghanaian music, dance performances, drumming, art displays, speakers and a sampling of Ghanaian food.

