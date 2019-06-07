Voices For Children 2nd Annual Fun Fest

Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
Cassidy Poston, 18, left, a volunteer from Mt. Hebron High School, and Gabriella Imre, 17, right, play Blongo Ball with Atley Miller, 7, of Columbia. Voices for Children, a Howard County non-profit of court appointed special advocates, held its second annual Fun Fest at Burleigh Manor Animal Sanctuary, Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
Trevor Hodge, 18, center in blue, reaches out to pet Cash, a resident mule at Burleigh Manor, with other volunteers through the National Honor Society from Mt. Hebron High School. Voices for Children, a Howard County non-profit of court appointed special advocates, held its second annual Fun Fest at Burleigh Manor Animal Sanctuary, Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Voices For Children, a Howard County nonprofit of Court Appointed Special Advocates, held its second annual Fun Fest, with games, animals, refreshments, Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Burleigh Manor Animal Sanctuary.