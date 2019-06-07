Food on the 15th connects generations of Howard residents
Student and adult volunteers collect donated non-perishables and deliver the groceries each month to low-income senior citizens in Howard County, whose assistance checks have often run out by the 15th of the month. At Tiber Hudson Building, the donations are set up like a grocery store, so seniors can choose their own goods, assisted by student volunteers.
Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
