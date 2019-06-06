Special guests greet Hammond students for first day of school
Monday morning was filled with lots of greetings as Howard County students headed back for a new academic year. But at Columbia’s Hammond High School, senior class students got a special welcome, in the form of a pep rally from Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, Howard County Public School System Superintendent Renee Foose and Board of Education Chairwoman Janet Siddiqui.
Nate Pesce, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group
