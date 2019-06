Jen Rynda, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Hammond High School junior basketball player Essien Ture, 16, poses for a photo in the gym at Hammond High School in Columbia. After enduring agonizing foot pain, a grueling series of tests and surgeries that culminated with his right leg being amputated below the knee, he made a return to Hammond's basketball team. He is being recognized as part of the NFL's Ed Block Courage Awards.