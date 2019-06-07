Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Tony Eaton, of Laurel, with his wife Viola and daughter Belle, 14-months old, look at exhibits in the nature center that contain hidden easter eggs. The Spring Eggstravaganza for Tots at the Robinson Nature Center on April 2, 2017, featured self-guided family activities including spring themed crafts, an egg hunt, and bunny rabbits brought from the non-profit Friends of Rabbits.
Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Families at the craft table near the entrance of the Robinson Nature Center. The Spring Eggstravaganza for Tots at the Robinson Nature Center on April 2, 2017, featured self-guided family activities including spring themed crafts, an egg hunt, and bunny rabbits brought from the non-profit Friends of Rabbits.
"Spring Eggstravaganza for Tots" included Family self-guided activities included spring-themed crafts, music, and a miniature egg hunt. Kids met and learned about bunnies, that were also available for adoption, with rescue organization Friends of Rabbits.