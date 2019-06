Lauren Marcus of Clarksville, left, and Vickie Sarno of Columbia finish planting their first tree.

From left, Leila Boschulte and Kathy Boschulte of Wilde Lake work to plant one of 200 trees that were planted in a half-acre site just below the dam at Wilde Lake Park.

A total of 200 trees were planted in a half-acre site just below the dam at Wilde Lake Park. The trees will serve a crucial role in protecting the environment by preventing soil erosion, as well as reducing pollution and greenhouse gases.

Photos by Dan Kucin