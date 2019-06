Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The top 10 finalists including Taylor James, left, 14, of Columbia, Kamya Carter, 14, of Columbia, Andrew Vesey, 15, of Columbia, Morgan Donohoe, 15, of Fulton, Brooke Naidu, 14, of West Friendship, Ava Shapiro, 15, of Columbia, Grace Smith, 14, of North Laurel, Jayla Waters, 17, of Ellicott City, Siju Oshin, 17, of Laurel and Elyse Johnson, right, 14, of Marriottsville pose for a photo after making it through the semi-finals of the Hear My Voice Columbia Teen Idol Competition at the Slayton House in Columbia.