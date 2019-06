Marcia Yurko of Ellicott City is at home in her Columbia garden plot she shares with her good friend Chiyuki Tonaka.

The community garden program, which has been active in some form since 1969, has deep roots. Through Sept. 27, those roots will be on display at the Columbia Archives during their exhibit that showcases the history behind what has bloomed into the Columbia Gardeners.

Photos by Phil Grout