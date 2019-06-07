Clearing the smoke on vaping in Howard County
Howard County's health department has cracked down on tobacco sales to minors over the last four years. But the new world of vaping is posing new challenges, county officials say. The use of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers has doubled every year since 2010 as vaping stores – an alternate to traditional tobacco shops – crop up in the county and cement a culture of vaping.
