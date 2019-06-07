Ciniero family and community donate toys, furniture and clothing
People help fill a truck with items outside of the Ciniero family home in Ellicott City, MD on Saturday, December 5, 2015. For the past 18 years, the Ciniero family has invited the community to fill a truck with donated toys, furniture and clothing. All of the donated goods go to the small West Virginia town of Crum.
Staff Photos by Jen Rynda/ Baltimore Sun Media Group
