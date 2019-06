Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group

One of the indoor Christmas trees inside historic Mt. Ida, bears ornaments with the names of its former residents. Historic Ellicott City is partnering with the Centennial High School National History Honor Society to present an exhibit on the history of Christmas in the 19th century at the mansion on Dec. 12. Centennial High students from the history honor society researched, planned and marketed the exhibit and the proceeds will fund their future activities.