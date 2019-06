Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun

Erin Cassell of Elkridge, center, is recognized as one of three $10,000 winners in the Changemaker Challenge event and is joined by Franklyn Baker, President and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland and Nikki Highsmith Vernick, President and CEO of Horizon Foundation, as she accepts her award at the Kossiakoff Center at Johns Hopkins APL on Monday, Oct. 30.