A view of the steering wheel and dashboard inside a one-of-a-kind 1938 Packard 4 Door Touring Car. The car, owned by Ellicott City resident Charles Gillett, was on display at the 2015 Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Two Howard County residents, one from Columbia and one from Ellicott City, are featured in the 2015 Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Baltimore Convention Center. Lee Hencshel, of Columbia, shows off his modified 1200 horsepower Corvette, and Charles Gillett, of Ellicott City, a 1938 Packard that is truly one of a kind.

