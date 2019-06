Jen Rynda / BSMG

Edith Waterstraat, right, of Beltsville high fives her three-year-old grandson Riley Waterstraat, left, of Laurel while bowling at Brunswick Zone Columbia Lanes on Sunday, March 4, 2018. For an 8th year, The Law Offices of Kirk Halpin & Associates, P.A. is sponsoring a bowling fundraiser to benefit Howard County Food Bank.