Dyson Kuhns, left, 6, of Owen Brown, smiles while dissecting an oyster with Yuto Kawabata, 9, and his brother Yuki, right, 5 of Ellicott City.

Robinson Nature Center, in Columbia, has its first annual "Bay Day," with events highlighting the culture, history, food and natural resources of the Chesapeake Bay through speakers, hands-on activities, a film and bay-themed concessions on Sunday, Feb. 23

Photos by Matt Hazlett