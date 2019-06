Rohin Khemani, left, Carina Piaggio, center, and John Bertles of "Bash the Trash" play instruments made from re-used materials.

Kindergarten students Marley Ball, left, 6, Stuart Kelley, center, 5, and Nolan Bernstein, right, 5, watch the assembly.

"Bash the Trash" plays instruments made from reused materials to pre-kindergarten thru second grade students at Bryant Woods Elementary School in Columbia on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014.

Staff Photos by Jen Rynda