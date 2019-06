In one of the more unique bookings of the summer, Merriweather will host Woof Fest on Aug. 25. According to the event's website, the show will feature orchestral performances of several canine-themed songs and culminate with Maestro Steven Mercurio's "A Grateful Tail," the first-ever symphony piece written about the love of dogs. And the best part - your dog's invited, too. (There are rules, though, so click here to see what you need to do.)