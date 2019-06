Jeff Chamblee, of nearby Running Brook, rides his unicycle up and down the hilly parade route.

The Longfellow Fourth of July parade attracted many pets, most of which sported festive accessories or costumes for the occasion.

There was a lot of red, white and blue, followed by a lot of Brown, as in Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown and Howard County Executive Ken Ulman for governor signs in Columbia's Longfellow neighborhood Fourth of July parade Thursday, July 4. Ulman waved to residents from the back of a convertible.

Staff photo by Kelsey Hughes