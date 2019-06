Centennial junior Austin Kraisser is coming off season where he won the county, region and state championships at 145 pounds. He is currently ranked 14th in the country at 152 pounds by Flowrestling.

Howard County wrestling features several returning county and state champions along with many state place-winners. Here's a few of the top names to keep an eye on, along with their credentials, as the season is set to get underway.

Tim Schwartz