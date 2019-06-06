Construction projects in Columbia [Pictures]
While some might be welcomed improvements and others considered controversial projects, it's safe to say that current construction work being done in Columbia will greatly change the way the Howard County city will look in the coming years. Here are some of the construction projects under way in Columbia. County Executive Ken Ulman comments on Columbia construction here.
Compiled by Luke Lavoie and Dan Griffin
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad