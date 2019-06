Ian Kennedy, second from left, and his daughter Penelope, 4, in purple, sneak attack mom Lena while she walks their dog in the park by Stevens Forest Elementary School in Columbia on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013. Two-year-old Daphne watches from behind.

Ian Kennedy and his daughter Daphne, 2, crash into some snow as they go down a slide in the park by Stevens Forest Elementary in Columbia on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013, while their dog, Scout, plays in the background.

Snow covers Howard County for the second time in three days on Tuesday, closing schools for the second consecutive day while making driving a challenge again after Sunday's slick conditions. At least some Sesame Street characters came out to play.

Photos by Jon Sham