Howard County FIRN [Pictures]

Ranjana Desai, one of four recipients of the Foreign-born Information & Referral Network's American Success Award, gives her acceptance speech during the award ceremony held June 4 at The Sheraton in downtown Columbia.

Peter Cheng, one of four recipients of the Foreign-born Information & Referral Network's American Success Award, gets some help with his boutonniere from FIRN Board Director Mary Barton during the award ceremony held June 4 at The Sheraton in downtown Columbia.

Howard County FIRN honored four foreign-born residents and one native. The four recipients of the American Success Awards are: Jean-Robert "Bob" Anantua, of North Laurel; Peter Cheng, of Ellicott City; and Raj and Ranjana Desai, of Columbia. The recipient of the Pat Hatch Award, which is named in honor of FIRN's founder and given to a community member - foreign-born or native - who makes a difference in the lives of the foreign-born, is Ellicott City resident Rebecca Price.

