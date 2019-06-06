Howard County FIRN [Pictures]
Howard County FIRN honored four foreign-born residents and one native. The four recipients of the American Success Awards are: Jean-Robert "Bob" Anantua, of North Laurel; Peter Cheng, of Ellicott City; and Raj and Ranjana Desai, of Columbia. The recipient of the Pat Hatch Award, which is named in honor of FIRN's founder and given to a community member - foreign-born or native - who makes a difference in the lives of the foreign-born, is Ellicott City resident Rebecca Price.
Submitted photos
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad