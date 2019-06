Erika Mosley, a third grader at Atholton Elementary, shows her mom, Jolene Mosley, her favorite part of the tapestry.

Nancy Charamella, a former art teacher who helped students at Atholton Elementary School create the tapestry behind her, speaks to students and parents at the unveiling ceremony.

Students at Atholton Elementary School in Columbia worked with their art teacher and artist-in-residence Nancy Charamella to create a tapestry for the school, which was unveiled for students and parents, Friday, Feb. 7, 2014.

Staff photos by Jon Sham