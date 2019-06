Taps offering various brews are identified with colored chalk at the Ale House Columbia.

Olivia Kestenberg, a manager at The Ale House Columbia, greets patrons at the entrance to the new location, marked with "ALE" in large letters behind her.

The owners of the popular Pratt Street Ale House in downtown Baltimore officially opened their second location in Columbia on Tuesday, which features three bars and an outdoor deck.

Photos by Jon Sham