Oakdale's Aaron Thomas, left, and Oakland Mills' Jefferson Fuentes battle for a head ball in Saturday's 2A state semifinal at Bel Air High School.

Oakland Mills players Macklin Anderson, left, and Alex Asifo share their disappointment after losing Saturday's 2A state semifinal, 1-0, to Oakdale at Bel Air High School.

Oakdale defeats Oakland Mills, 1-0, in a boys soccer Class 2A state semifinal Saturday, No. 8 at Bel Air High School to advance to the state championship.

Matt Button | Aegis staff Baltimore Sun Media Group