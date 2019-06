Huntsmen Robert Taylor of Damascus, MD was present at the Columbia Classic Grand Prix held at Howard Community College Sunday September 21, 2003 along with red and white American foxhounds from the Goshen Hounds fox-hunting club.

Anna McWane and her horse Dixie complete a vertical jump during the 2003 Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic at the Columbia Classic Grand Prix at Howard Community College Sunday September 21, 2003.

The Grand Prix celebrates its 25th anniversary this Saturday, Sept. 22, and the U.S. Equestrian Federation-sanctioned event is still going strong. The typical crowd has grown to more than 6,500, and the event is held on an actual horse farm, in Clarksville.