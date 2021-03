Ecoworks' Executive Director, Lori Lilly points out different types of invasive vines that the volunteers should look for. In honor of the one year anniversary event when Gordon Ramsay came to Historic Ellicott City, EcoWorks hosted a cleanup of the Tiber Watershed. About 100 volunteers, broke up into 6 groups and spent 4 hours picking up trash and cutting invasive vines growing on trees. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball participated in the event as well as former County Executive, Allan Kittleman, and Council Members Liz Walsh and David Youngman. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)