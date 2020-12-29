Advertisement Advertisement Columbia Howard County Maryland The 3rd Dec 29, 2020 at 4:27 PM Laura Bacon has started The 3rd, a Howard County based 501c3 non-profit and business incubator, to support local Black women and women of color entrepreneurs. The space will open later in 2021 at the former Lupa Restaurant location. Next Gallery PHOTOS Howard County Times’ 2020 Pictures of the Year Advertisement Columbia Columbia Color Burst Ice Rink Color Burst Ice Rink is open for a festive, safe activity during the pandemic. Color Burst Ice Rink, Merriweather District 6000 Merriweather Drive in Columbia, Saturday December 19, 2020. Dec 20, 2020 Ellicott City Kiwanis Club partners with Howard schools to provide meals December snow in Howard County 27th annual Symphony of Lights | PHOTOS Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Howard County Fairgrounds Thanksgiving Dinner Food Baskets Election Day 2020 in Howard County Women's Suffragist March Advertisement