Janice Chew of Clinton, second from right, and Kathryn Thompson of Clinton, right, photograph the sunflowers at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival at Mary's Land Farm. There are 17 varieties of sunflowers with staggered blooming periods to prolong the festival, which runs on weekends through August 29. In addition to five acres of sunflowers, the festival offers food trucks, live music and farm animals on the sustainable farm. August 15, 2021 p2 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)