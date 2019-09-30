St. John United Church in Columbia celebrating 50 years of inclusion, diversity

When news broke in September 2017 that a popular Wilde Lake High School teacher had gone missing, the school’s principal called upon St. John United Church to pray for Laura Wallen.
Just 30 minutes before a vigil was to start, it turned into a memorial service after police revealed they’d found Wallen’s remains, a discovery that eventually led to her boyfriend being brought up on murder charges.
That heart-rending series of emotional connections between the two institutions is a prime example of the church “living into its mantra of ‘United in Love — United in Service,’ ” Pastor Mary Ka Kanahan said.
Founded in 1969 in Columbia as “a beautiful experiment” in combining two Protestant denominations, St. John United is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a gala during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Oct. 6, which is World Communion Sunday.
A Multicultural Extravaganza to showcase the community’s diversity is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 with musical and dance presentations, an international fashion show and a display of artifacts from various countries, along with other offerings. The public is invited.
“The congregation is a mix of global worshipers from many countries,” Kanahan said.
“In today’s world of identifying and labeling, it doesn’t matter here what denomination you came from, what language you speak or who you love. The church is progressive, inclusive, diverse, complex and beautiful.”
St. John United takes its name from the 1969 union of two congregations, one in the Presbyterian Church USA and one in the United Methodist Church. It is based in the Wilde Lake Interfaith Center on Twin Rivers Road, which is also home to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
The congregation considers itself an integral part of Columbia, just as it did in the new city’s early years. Members and staff remain focused on experiencing the rewards and navigating the challenges of community life with their neighbors.
To that end, the church is a founding member of People Acting Together in Howard, a nonpartisan, multi-faith and multi-racial organization of neighborhoods and congregations that formed in 2006 to fight for social justice issues.
For Kanahan, who was a pastor at Glen Mar United Methodist Church in Ellicott City before becoming lead pastor at St. John United in 2013, returning to Columbia was like coming home.
Since her father and uncle worked for Columbia founder James Rouse, the former Mary Katherine Nippard “grew up playing on the grounds of Merriweather Post Pavilion before it was built” in 1967.
Raised in Catonsville, her first job as a teen was at The Mall in Columbia.
“I asked St. John why they thought I’d be a good fit for the church,” Kanahan said, recalling a conversation with church leaders who had contacted her about the vacancy.
“They said, ‘Because it represents the best of what Columbia is intended to be’ and I get that, due to my family history,” the 58-year-old Ellicott City resident said. “I said yes to St. John without hesitation.”
The church’s two congregations worshiped side-by-side in Slayton House before they were incorporated as one, Kanahan said. They moved to the Wilde Lake Interfaith Center when it opened in 1971.
“The congregation agreed to honor the important doctrines of both denominations, though they have vastly different policies,” she said.
Because the congregation welcomes everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, income, sexual orientation or religious upbringing, Kanahan likes to say SJU also stands for “St. John Unique.”
Guy Moody, a St. John United member since 1982 and moderator of the Baltimore Presbytery, called the union of the two congregations “an intentional experiment with ecumenism.”
The churches didn’t unite “out of necessity or desperation,” said Moody, who originally joined as a Methodist. “It was done willingly, just as Columbia itself was an experiment and the whole interfaith concept was new.”
Richard “Whitty” Bass, who was St. John’s lead pastor from 1999 to 2013, said the architects of the new city came up with the interfaith center concept in part because “churches take up a lot of space and they couldn’t put one on every corner.”
Nonetheless, people were excited about this new model for ministry, he said.
“Herb Valentine, a longtime executive in the Baltimore Presbytery, and others all thought the D.C. suburbs were ripe for [Rouse’s] vision,” Bass recalled.
Bass noted the church’s leadership alternates calling pastors from the two denominations when there’s a vacancy. Since he is a Presbyterian, the church sought a Methodist minister when he announced he would retire in 2013.
Since Kanahan’s arrival, regular worship attendance has climbed from 65 to about 100, growth that’s taken place even as some churches are experiencing a decline in membership, Bass said.
Kanahan said she celebrates that number since the increase in worshipers is occurring “at a time in our nation when we are arguably experiencing more polarization.”
Lisa Cooper Green joined the church 30 years ago when her family moved to Columbia after immigrating from Liberia in West Africa.
“We had come to the United States to escape violence,” she said.
“We were seeking a church that would respect and welcome our unique experiences and support us during a difficult time as we established a new home in this country. We found that safe place in St. John United.”
However, there’s more to the church’s appeal for Green and the rest of the congregation.
“SJU not only supports its own members, but also actively serves those most in need of acceptance and support,” she said.
St. John’s first pastor was Barclay Brown, whom Bass described as “an innovative Methodist pastor” who specialized in folk, gospel and traditional liturgies.
Following him were Richard Ittner, Lon Chesnutt, interim pastor Herb Swanson and Barbara Young, who later became Barbara Jones-Hagedorn.
“I wouldn’t be the person I became without the mentorship of all of those progressive ministers,” said Bass, who was the church’s sixth pastor.
St. John United works to continually broaden its community outreach, Kanahan said.
The congregation has members “from birth to 96,” including more than a dozen seniors who live in retirement centers in Catonsville and Silver Spring, she said.
And then there’s nearby Bryant Woods Elementary School, which shares a special bond with St. John United’s congregation.
Principal Kelley Hough, whose career spans 26 years, came to the school in 2013, the same year Kanahan arrived at St. John.
“Mary Ka and I just clicked and it’s been a fairy tale relationship ever since,” Hough said, noting church members volunteer as tutors, mentors and recess monitors and are equipping two soccer teams, among other contributions to the school.
“Church members are our kids’ adopted grandparents and they are our rocks,” she said.
One great tradition is the “clap-in” that occurs on the first day of school each year when the men of St. John stand in two rows on the blacktop and applaud and high-five the students as they walk between them to enter the school.
Their enthusiasm and show of support “mean a lot because many of our students are from single-parent families and don’t see a lot of males,” Hough said.
Demonstrating that the school-church relationship is a two-way street, students recently performed as a youth choir at a worship service and will dress in cultural attire for the Multicultural Extravaganza on Oct. 26.
“The church knows if they call on us, we’ll be right there,” Hough said. “Every day St. John United lets us know this is the right partnership for both of us.”
Kanahan summed up the church’s mission: “We believe we’re all in this life together and we want to live out our call to love and serve our neighbors.”